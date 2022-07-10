Is there a future for the suckler sector? Prices fall at Kilkenny Mart

Thursday’s cattle sale at Kilkenny Mart comprised of 780 cattle which was bigger than expected.



On the plus side beef bullocks and heifers were a better trade than expected with beef bullocks peaking at €2300 for 2 BB which weighed 740 kilo a price that relates to €3.11 per kilo.

The beef bullocks ranged from €1380 to €2300 per head €2.20 to 3.13 per kilo.

Forward store bullocks especially the quality types ranged from €1100 to €1680 per head.



The top animal price per kilo in this sector was €3.01 per kilo e.g. 4 Cont Bullocks 535 kilo €1610.

There were less customers for the lighter store bullocks with the best price been €1160 for 2 Limousin which weight 385 kilo making €1160.

Friesian bullocks were more difficult to sell with €2.30 per kilo been the best call.

A few weeks ago these same animals would have ranged from €2.20 to €2.60 per kilo.



Beef Heifers

In the beef heifer sector best price was €2100 which was secured for a Limousin heifer weighing 700 kilo a price which relates to €3 per kilo.

As with the bullocks plain heifers were more difficult to sell with prices ranging from €1.90 to €2.40.

Factory Prices

The main reason for the reduction in price is the fact that factories are dropping quotes and suggest that this week they do not require animals as the markets have become very difficult due to a consumer resistance due to the high price of beef.

This may well be the case but farmers have often felt the factories never give the true story so scepticism by farmers is often prevalent.



Perhaps it’s time that the producer had a rough idea of prices going forward so that both parties could have a strategy that would be beneficial to both parties.



At the moment there is no trust between the beef producer and factories which is a long going sore.

When you look at the top earners in the country owners of meat factories are high up the list and have also entered other high earning enterprises where they have been very successful.

With the on-going reduction of suckler cows the beef industry going forward needs to be examined immediately to find out is there a future in this sector .



Sheep Sale

On Monday our sheep sale attracted an entry of 500 with trade similar, and in cases sharper, than the previous week.

Butcher lambs ranged from €158 to €177 per head with factory types €130 to €160 per head.

Cull ewes ranged from €90 to €250 per head.



If you are a sheep producer and have a busy life prices at our Mondays have remained very solid over the past months and with top quality sheep being offered for sale prices being secured would match, and in cases exceed, any sale in Ireland.

All our sheep sales at present are concluded by 12 noon.



Calf Sales

Our calf sales are now being held on Mondays at 1pm so if you have some to sell please contact us.

For more information contact the mart office on 056 7721407.

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.