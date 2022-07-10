Search

10 Jul 2022

Kilkenny see off New York to claim All-Ireland Junior football honours

Kilkenny 3-12 New York 1-9

Kilkenny see off New York to claim All-Ireland Junior football honours

Kilkenny manager Christy Walsh celebrates with Paul Murphy after their side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final. Pic: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

10 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny footballers made a rare appearance in Croke Park and came away with some silverware after they ran out  3-12 to 1-9 winners over New York in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Final.

Fresh from defeating London in Abbotstown on Friday evening, Christy Walshe's charges threatened to run away with proceedings when they led 0-5 to 0-0 after only eight minutes of play.

New York eventually found their feet with points from Conor Mathers and Mike Brosnan but the entirely native USA side were eventually overrun with Erins Own's Jamie Holohan getting the opening goal of the game to give the Cats 1-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

New York got the first two points of the second half and although Kilkenny replied with scores from Kevin Blanchfield and Jamie Holohan it was New York who seemed to have all the momentum when Brian Coughlan finished to the net in the 40th minute.

New York only scored three points over the remaining 20 minutes however as Kilkenny's extra power off the bench proved crucial.

Points from Mick Kenny, Shane Kelly and Ethan Phelan pushed the Kilkenny lead out to five points and while Shay McElligott replied with a pair of frees, the Cats sealed the win with goals in stoppage time from Kenny and John Walsh.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Mick Kenny (1-4, 0-4f), Jamie Holohan (1-2), John Walsh (1-0), Jim Culleton (0-2), Conor Hennessy, Shane Kelly, Kevin Blanchfield and Ethan Phelan (0-1 each)

New York- Brian Coughlan (1-1, 0-1f), Shay McElligot (0-4, 0-4f), Conor Mathers, Mike Brosnan (0-2 each)

Kilkenny- Killian Dunphy (Mullinavat); Shane Kelly (Mullinavat), Paul Murphy (Danesfort), Tom Kenny (Dicksboro); Kevin Blanchfield (Graiguenamanagh), Ciaran Wallace (Erins Own), Ger Malone (Mullinavat); Jim Culleton (Mullinavat), Tom Aylward (Mullinavat); Mick Kenny (Lisdowney), Mick Malone (Mullinavat), Conor Hennessy (Tullogher Rosbercon); Adam Mansfield (Mullinavat), Jamie Holohan (Erins Own), Rory Monks (Thomastown). 

Subs- Ethan Phelan (Glenmore) for Monks h-t, John Walsh (Mullinavat) for Mansfield h-t, Shane Murphy (Glenmore) for Hennessy 44 mins, Shane Stapleton (Dicksboro) for Malone 51 mins, Joe Fennelly (Mullinavat) for Kelly 61 mins.

New York- Brendan Cole; Paidi Mathers, Conor Hogan, Peter Cronin; Dylan Curran, Jamie Boyle, Mike Boyle; Tiernan Mathers, Conor Rafferty; Kevin Loane, Mike Brosnan, Conor Mathers; Shay McElligot, Brian Coughlan, Danny Corridan.

Subs- Caolan Mathers for Rafferty h-t, Emmet Loughran for Loane 40 mins, Dylan Rooney for Cronin 51 mins, Ryan O'Neill for Hogan 55 mins, James Breen for Corridan 55 mins.

Referee- Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media