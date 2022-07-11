Search

11 Jul 2022

R.S.A.G. set to take Kilkenny audience by storm

Reporter:

Mary Cody

11 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

A storm of sound and an eruption of percussion mixed with hypnotic beats will come to Cleeres Theatre later this summer when R.S.A.G takes to the stage.
Since it's conception in 2007, musical juggernaut ‘Rarely Seen Above Ground’ has taken his tour de force: one man show of sound, visuals and incendiary rhythm, to captured audiences around the world.
Known to his friends as Jeremy Hickey, R.S.A.G. has gained a reputation not only as one of Europe’s most impressive drummers but as a celebrated producer and a talented showman.
Since the early days when he picked up a Choice Music Prize nomination, he has pressed two celebrated LP's, secured billings on the most enviable festivals in both Europe and America and made multiple international TV appearances along the way.
As well as all that Hickey's undeniable talent behind a kit has led to some very impressive collaborations at the request of Justice’s, Grammy Award winning Xavier de Rosnay and Parisian electronic outfit Bot’Ox.
In his onstage vocal and drum performances, R.S.A.G. is set apart from his contemporaries. Combining frenzy with serenity, this human fuelled energy also forms the core of his records.
Hickey brings his show to Cleere's Theatre this Friday (July 15) with special guest violinist Carl Rochford.
Expect sounds from his latest album ‘Chroma’ along with showcasing some new material.
To buy tickets go to www.cleeres.com

News

