An audio-visual spectacular on Michael Collins comes to Kilkenny

TPaddy Cullivan's The Murder of Michael Collins comes to the Watergate on September 10
Historical entertainer Paddy Cullivan will bring the incredible story of the death of Ireland’s first Commander-in-Chief, Michael Collins, to the Watergate this September.
During an audio-visual spectacular featuring hundreds of images, shocking new research and incredible songs, Paddy dares to unravel the secrets and lies around what happened that fateful day at Béal na mBlath, on August 22 in 1922.
Did Michael Collins have a secret son in London? Was he really going to keep to the Anglo-Irish Treaty or was he planning to resume the war? If the anti-treaty side shot him, why did the Free State instigate a massive cover-up?
How can one of the most important men in Irish history have no autopsy report, no investigation, inquest or even a death cert? And who really shot Michael Collins? Why is there such reticence from certain quarters - to this day - to find out the truth?
No less complex or mysterious than the death of JFK and with as many twist and turns, ‘The Murder of Michael Collins’ is a fascinating rollercoaster ride that will change perceptions of Irish history forever.
A huge hit online, now Paddy Cullivan has brought this solo show to the stage. It will be performed at The Watergate Theatre on September 10 at 8pm. Tickets are €17.
For more see www.watergatetheatre.com
