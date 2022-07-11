Search

11 Jul 2022

Mayor of Kilkenny recognises a decade of Kilkenny historical walks

Mayor of Kilkenny recognises a decade of Kilkenny historical walks.

Sean O hArgain, Mayor David Fitzgerald, Marianne Kelly and Paddy Neary PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Mary Cody

11 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Mayor of Kilkenny Cllr David Fitzgerald celebrated ten years of  Kilkenny Historical Walks last Saturday when he hosted a special reception.

Kilkenny Historical Walks were established originally by Seán O’ hArgáin in his term of Mayor a decade ago. Seán set  a goal of meeting every Saturday morning on the Parade. Originally called the ‘Mayors Walk’ , along the way members  shared their interest in history, with various members  giving history talks and guests joining them some Saturday mornings which resulted in the walks becoming  the Kilkenny Historical Walks.

Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr David FitzGerald  honoured Seán O’ hArgáin on his role in organising the original Mayoral Walks. Cllr FitzGerald will also honoured Marianne Kelly and Paddy Neary on their role in continuing the initiative and organising the Kilkenny Historical Walks. 

Cllr David FitzGerald said:

"I am delighted to be honouring the members  of Kilkenny Historical Walks Marianne Kelly and Paddy Neary, and former Mayor Seán O’hArgáin on establishing the initiative. Together they have curated a sense of community for people from all walks of life in joining together in a shared interest of history and it also encourages people to be active each Saturday morning. The walk is  very popular  and shows the great sense of community that the walk is still active after a decade and after a pandemic. Last Saturday  after their 528th walk members were welcomed to the Mayor’s chamber to recognise their achievements of the past decade.’’

