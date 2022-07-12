Search

12 Jul 2022

GAA officials confirm what happens if Kilkenny v Limerick hurling final finishes in a draw

GAA officials confirm procedures if Limerick v Kilkenny hurling final finishes in a draw

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

12 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Croke Park GAA officials have confirmed that there will be no penalties used to decide Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

If Limerick and Kilkenny finish level, extra-time - two periods of 10-minutes, will be played on Sunday.

Then, if level after that extra time, the game will go to a replay, which will be played on Saturday July 30.

Paul Murphy: An immense performance from Kilkenny all over the pitch

Finish on the day protocols, including sudden death penalties, had been in place for all SHC championships games up to Sunday's final.

There is a 15/2 chance of Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final finishing level according to bookmakers.

Back-to-back champions Limerick are the 1/2 favourites with Kilkenny available at 9/2.

The last draw in an All-Ireland SHC final was 2014 when Kilkenny played Tipperary.

The four-week break helped us - Kilkenny manager Brian Cody reflects on the All-Ireland semi-final victory over Clare

Remarkably that was the third successive year for the final to finish level, following Clare v Cork in 2013 and Kilkenny v Galway in 2012.

Prior to 2012, it was 1959 for the previous draw and back in 1934, Limerick were involved in a replay with Dublin.

Cork's Colm Lyons is the referee for the decider, in what will be his first SHC Final.

In this year’s Hurling Championship, the Cork man refereed Limerick and Clare in their Munster SHC clash in Ennis, Galway v Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC in Salthill, and the All-Ireland quarter final between Wexford and Clare.

Galway’s Liam Gordon will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) and the sideline official will be Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).

Ahead of next Sunday’s hurling final, GAA officials have confirmed a full review of the Hawk-Eye technology will take place in Croke Park.

Extra train services announced from Kilkenny for All-Ireland Final

The score detection technology malfunctioned in Saturday’s senior football semi final between Galway and Derry and wasn’t in use for the Kerry and Dublin semi final on Sunday.

No confirmation has yet been made available as to the review.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media