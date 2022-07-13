Kilkenny stars ready to hurl for cancer research

After a two-year break, top jockeys, GAA, sporting, and TV stars from around the country will line-out again for the tenth renewal of the most unique hurling fixture of the year, Hurling for Cancer Research, on Tuesday, August 16 at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, County Kildare.

Legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and dual Aintree Grand National-winning jockey, Davy Russell will bring household names together to take part in the celebrity hurling match – all in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Stars such as Kilkenny’s TJ Reid, Richie Hogan and Tommy Walsh, Limerick brothers Tom and Dan Morrissey, Wexford’s Damien Fitzhenry and Lee Chin, Cork’s Ashling Thompson and her partner, Limerick’s Darragh O’Donovan and Clare’s Peter Duggan and Ryan Taylor will all be taking part. Also joining the teams will be former Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Hunt and comedy duo, the 2 Johnnies.

Champion jockey Davy Russell will be joined by some of his racing colleagues such as Rachael Blackmore, Ruby Walsh, Colin Keane, Paul Townend, Shane Foley, Danny Mullins, Kevin Manning, Gordon Elliott, Jack Kennedy, Ger Lyons, Jamie Codd, and former Kildare footballer turned racehorse trainer Willie McCreery.

Brian Cody and Liam Griffin will come on board as team managers while Paul McGrath, Ursula Jacob, Bernard Dunne, Ted Walsh, Miriam O’Callaghan, Anne Doyle, and Dublin’s John Small are among the many stars to lend a hand as side-line officials and umpires.

Jim Bolger’s stars have come out on top four times, while Davy Russell’s best have tasted victory twice, with the other three years ending in draws.

To date the event has raised €1,000,000 to fund the Irish Cancer Society’s innovative cancer research projects.

Racehorse trainer Jim Bolger, said: “After a two-year break, it’s great to have Hurling For Cancer Research back at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge. It is a special night with a brilliant atmosphere and the players give it their all. There will be a lot of All-Ireland winners and All-Stars on the pitch, so we are in for an excellent game of hurling, for a cause that has unfortunately, touched lots of families around Ireland.”

Kilkenny hurler, Richie Hogan, said: “After spending a morning with jockey Shane Foley, I now know how competitive the racing fraternity are, so not an inch will be given the Hurling for Cancer Research match. It’s going to be a very unique game of hurling with so many hurlers and sport stars taking part so I’m really looking forward to togging out on Tuesday August 16.”

Champion jockey, Davy Russell, said: “I can’t wait for Hurling for Cancer Research on August 16. The hurling championship will be over, so we will have a lot more hurlers available for selection. This could be the most competitive game yet in our 10-year history and reputations will certainly be on the line. I am working hard with my selectors to try get one over on Jim Bolger’s team.

“I’d encourage as many people and families to come along on the night. There is great pre-match entertainment lined-up and everyone will have an opportunity to meet all the players after the game for autographs and selfies. Every penny raised will go to the Irish Cancer Society, a charity very close to my heart.”



Irish Cancer Society Head of Fundraising Rosemary Simmons, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have the Hurling for Cancer Research match back again after the last two years. Each year the star-studded teams, kindly put together by Jim Bolger and Davy Russell, put on a great spectacle and has become a real highlight in the calendar of hurling fanatics around the country. Support for cancer research is so crucial to providing hope for better outcomes for patients into the future.”



There is free car parking at Whitewater Shopping Centre on production of your Hurling for Cancer Research ticket. There is additional parking in Newbridge College grounds.

Gates open at 4.30pm with pre-match entertainment and refreshments before throw-in at 6pm.

Tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are currently on sale at www.HurlingForCancer.ie. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on the night.