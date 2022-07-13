Tá or Níl? Kilkenny fans wait as GAA announces testing of Hawk-Eye system ahead of All-Ireland final

The GAA'S Hawk-Eye technology could be pulled for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling final between Kilkenny and Limerick.

With the big game just days away, the GAA can confirm that a full report into the issues relating to problems with the score detection technology in use in Croke Park last weekend has been received from Hawk-Eye.



A combination of unrelated issues, including minor hardware failures, led to an erroneous finding for a score towards the end of the first half of the first GAA Football semi-final between Galway and Derry, which was promptly queried by match officials who subsequently took the decision to award the score.

Full end to end testing of the system will take place this week, after which a final decision will be made as to the deployment of the system for Sunday’s hurling final.



Hawk-Eye have also confirmed that there were no historical issues with the system and that the problems experienced relate to last Saturday only and specifically to the Hill 16 end goal for that specific moment in time.



The GAA is to undertake a full review of its own protocols relating to when and how the system should be stood down if similar challenges are to arise in the future.