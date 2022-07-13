Big plans lodged by Kilkenny GAA club

Carrickshock GAA have lodged plans for a proposed new all-weather synthetic playing pitch with perimeter fencing, netting, walls and flood lighting.
A two-storey extension to the existing community hall is also proposed as well as the demolition of an existing wall ball area.
A walking track with associated flood lighting, new wastewater treatment tank, landscaping and all associated site works are all included in the plans.
The local authority is expected to make a decision on the application by September 1, 2022.
