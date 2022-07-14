Search

14 Jul 2022

Kilkenny gets set for triathlon this Sunday

Kilkenny People Reporter

14 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

The countdown is on as the Kilkenny Triathlon comes back to the Marble City this weekend.

Organised by Kilkenny Triathlon Club, the eighth edition of this popular event will see people take on the traditional 750m swim in the Nore, a 20km cycle and 5km run, which finishes in the scenic surrounds of the Castle Park.

The main sprint event starts at 11am on Sunday, with a Try-A-Tri option for beginners (350m swim) taking to the water at 10.40am. The cycle route brings the field out the Waterford Road to Danesfort and returns via the Bennettsbridge Road, before finishing with a 5km run in the Castle Park.

People can sign up for the event by visiting kilkennytriathlonclub.com but must have a Triathlon Ireland or One Day membership.

Registration will open on Saturday from 4.30pm in the Castle Park adjacent to Switzer’s Gate. There will be an additional registration period on Sunday morning in the marquee beside Transition, in the Castle Park. Registration on Sunday will be open from 8.30am and will close at 10am.

