Mind games! Kilkenny mayor responds to Limerick mayor's 'therapy hamper' ahead of hurling final

Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald has responded to his Limerick counterpart's 'therapy hamper' gift in confident fashion ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final clash.

Yesterday, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Francis Foley 'reached out across the sporting divide' to the Kilkenny mayor, sending him the hamper - apparently 'to get him through the tension of the weekend ahead'.

The campaign marks the city’s 11 centuries and top of the goodie bag for Mayor Fitzgerald is an invitation to Limerick for Monday night next when, as Mayor Foley writes in his accompanying note: “We’re very confident Limerick will be absolutely buzzing.

“One of the things we’re proud to be known for is that we are a caring people and, with that in mind, we have put this hamper together; call it a ‘therapy hamper’,” Mayor Fitzgerald writes, apparently confident.

“We’re conscious of the tension in the build up to and during Sunday’s game; the unfortunate but, we feel, unavoidable come-down you will have; and the need for a pick-me up afterwards."

Now, Mayor of Kilkenny Fitzgerald has responded to thank the Limerick man, and offer him free counselling when the Cats return Liam McCarthy to its rightful home.

Thanks to #Limerick Mayor who sent me a “Therapy” pack for Sunday’s All Ireland Final. I’m offering him free “Counselling” after the #Kilkenny Cats bring Liam McCarthy home to Nowlan Park. @kclr96fm @KKPeopleNews pic.twitter.com/iIq7FTHpCo — David FitzGerald (@davidfitzg) July 14, 2022

The hamper included ‘Back 2 Back’, a photographic profile of Limerick’s two-in-a-row, 2020 and 2021. Also included is a Limerick cup and locally roasted coffee blend, Limerick chocolate and a Viking mascot bearing a Limerick green crown.

‘Limerick Slang’, a compiled and illustrated book by Hugh McMahon is in the packed hamper as well. “This will enable you to interpret where you, the ref and the officials, stand with us at various stages during the game,” Mayor Foley wrote.