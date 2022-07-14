New TG4 show to look at Kilkenny identity

A new TG4 show called Cúltír (Hinterland) is starting on August 14, looking at county identity beyond the bounds of sporting affiliations, and mainly focused on live music.

Episode 2 (airing at 9.30pm on August 31) is all about Kilkenny, and structured around a live evening of music headlined by Mick Hanly, alongside presenter Pauline Scanlon at the Manor House in Mount Juliet. Camerata, Burnchurch and a host of other local acts also perform on the night.

Filmed inserts see co-presenter Aoife Ní Bhriain venturing out across the county to look at Kilkenny's archaeological and artistic heritage, as well as paddling down the Nore and performing with legendary musician Iarla Ó Líonaird, who has made his home in the county.

From August 14, the new TG4 show will take viewers on a county-by-county voyage through local identity, via the medium of live traditional music.

Rooted in live performance, Cúltír (Hinterland) sees Pauline Scanlon and Aoife Ní Bhriain - both rising stars of the Irish music scene - guide viewers through the musical and cultural identities of six Irish counties. Focusing primarily on traditional and folk music, the series will continue for six consecutive Sundays, with further episodes taking viewers to Counties Kilkenny, Fingal, Tipperary, Roscommon and Westmeath.

Pauline and Aoife take to the stage with the cream of each county's musical talent, from John Spillane in Cork to Mick Hanly in Kilkenny, and from Fingal rapper JyellowL to Westmeath legends Foster & Allen. Presenters and guests perform in front of a live audience, at a diverse range of local venues, from the intimate Tots Pub in Ballygurteen to the Manor House at Mount Juliet. Featured performers and interviewees range from iconic county men and women, to newcomers with fresh perspectives on each county's unique cultural character and musical traditions.

Throughout the series, Aoife sets down her violin to hit the by-roads and boreens of Ireland, in search of the people, places and cultural icons that give each county its unique identity. While on her travels, she also meets and performs with music legends such as Peadar Ó Riada in Cork and Iarla Ó Lionáird in Kilkenny. On her mission to uncover the essence of each county, Aoife goes road-bowling in Cork, squeezes into a Roscommon coal-mine, and meets the fabled mummers of her native Fingal.