New Croí Cónaithe fund will help refurbish vacant properties, increase home ownership and revitalise communities in Kilkenny

A new Government fund called Croí Cónaithe will support bringing vacant and underused buildings in Kilkenny’s towns and villages back into residential use.

A grant of up to €30,000 will be available for the refurbishment of vacant properties for occupation as a principal private residence, including the conversion of a property which has not been used as a home before now.

Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000. This can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD together with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien T.D. and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke T.D, today launched a new €50m Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund which will support bringing vacant and underused buildings in Kilkenny’s towns and villages back into residential use.

At the launch of the new initiative, Minister Malcolm Noonan commented: “This new scheme complements changes to planning laws that facilitate the conversion of properties in Kilkenny into residential use. It can also be combined with the SEAI grant to make it more viable for old buildings to be brought back into use. It’s a major step forward for our towns and villages, and will enable the delivery of homes with a low carbon footprint.”

Deputy John Paul Phelan welcomed the scheme: “This funding will be crucial to bringing vacant and underused buildings in Kilkenny towns and villages back into residential use. Many areas of towns and villages in Kilkenny are experiencing vacancy and dereliction and we want to breathe new life into these communities and ensure they are better places in which to live, to work and to raise families."

Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny, John McGuinness said: "I'm delighted to see this new €50m fund under Housing For All which will support more people to live in our towns and villages by refurbishing currently vacant properties.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness also welcomed the news. “I would like to take the opportunity to encourage anybody considering to refurbish a derelict property but may have been prevented doing so by financial restraints, to look into this new scheme and see if it applies," he said.

The Scheme is set to benefit those who wish to turn a formerly vacant house or building into their principal private residence and become part of the community in the area. We are working to create vibrant town centres in Kilkenny once more.

The Fund will be delivered through Kilkenny County Council who will provide a grant to support the refurbishment of vacant properties, with priority given to applications in areas where the level of vacancy or dereliction is high.

It is intended that the Crói Cónaithe Fund will apply in all towns with a population of over 400 people, and also to some smaller villages, which may not be defined towns or villages for the purposes of the CSO Census mapping but with sufficient provision of services and amenities.”

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Peter Burke, said: “Today’s new fund is a part of a suite of measures undertaken by the government to tackle vacancy. It will be complemented by the upcoming Vacant Property Tax to help bring more properties back into use across the country.”

This Scheme is part of the Government’s Our Rural Future policy and the recently published Town Centre First policy, which aims to tackle vacancy and dereliction and breathe new life into our town centres. It also delivers on the ambition set out in Pathway 4 of Housing for All which aims to address vacancy and make efficient use of existing housing stock.

Further information will be available from the Vacant Homes Officer in each local authority or further information re scheme outline, application form and associated FAQs at https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/c2183-croi- conaithe-towns-fund/