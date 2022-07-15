Tributes to former Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward, who has died

Deputy Bobby Aylward
Former Fianna Fail TD for Carlow Kilkenny Bobby Aylward has died.
He was a deputy for the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency between 2007 and 2011, and then made a memorable comeback in the 2015 by-election, serving again from 2015 to 2020.
He was also a former member and chairman of Kilkenny County Council as well as a farmer, popular in his native Mullinavat and was also heavily involved in his local Shamrocks GAA Club.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin led the tributes, saying he was 'deeply saddened to learn of the death of my very good friend Bobby Aylward'.
"Bobby continued the strong Aylward tradition of hard work, delivery and representation for his constituents and gave a tremendous amount to the people of Carlow-Kilkenny over the years," he said.
