John Lockes taste success in Under 13 Roinn C Hurling decider

Tom Ryall Park was the venue as Danesfort took on John Lockes in the Duggan Steel Under 13 Roinn C (13 a side) Hurling League Final on a beautiful evening in Ballycallan in ideal conditions.

Danesfort started with the wind in their favour but it was the boys from Callan who raced out of the blocks quicker.

After nine minutes of play John Lockes had 1-1 scored and were looking very strong.

Another goal was scored in the game and again it was John Lockes who got it, coming from the industrious Killian Croke.

Danesfort didn’t drop the heads, instead they put the shoulder to the wheel but unfortunately couldn’t get on the scoreboard until Darragh McCormack put over a cracking free from the sideline to give his side a lift.

The second goal from John Lockes seemed to wake up the Danesfort boys and they were on top of the play now.

The bit of luck they needed to get had now come when a long range free from centre back Eoin Philpott dropped short right in front of goal to give them that chance to get back in the game.

The scramble in front of goal resulted in a bullet of a shot but it was saved by Conor Morrissey and put out for a ’65.

All was not lost as Eoin Philpott put the ’65 over the bar leaving the score 2-01 v 0-02.

John Lockes now began to get on top again and finished the half very strong.



Killian Croke added a fine point on his left side while Michael Jackman added another after some great work by Hamish Carey to win the ball and set him up.

Again Danesfort responded well when some great battling out around midfield won a free and Darragh McCormack pointed it from distance.

We had one more score in the first half and the goal that Danesfort wanted and needed so badly evaded them when a long shot from John Lockes Michael Jackman found its way to the back of the Danesfort net.

At half-time it was the Callan boys who were in control as they led 3-3 to 0-3.

Danesfort got a great opportunity at the start of the second half when Darragh McCormack collected a great fast ball in front of goal from John Bradley but his effort was stopped brilliantly by Conor Morrissey in the John Lockes goal and cleared out of danger.

John Lockes carried the ball up the field immediately and put Danesfort under pressure which resulted in a pointed free from Jack Dermody.

John Lockes put the game to bed in the next 10 minutes, with the help of some great play from a very skillfull Killian Croke.

He seemed to be covering every blade of grass , was well involved and caused problems every time he touched the ball.

Danesfort did add on another pointed free from Darragh McCormack and a late goal from sub Alan Ireland but John Lockes raced to victory with two more goals from Michael Jackman and were deserving winners on the night.