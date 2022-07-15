Kilkenny Arts Festival box office officially opens in city

Pictured at the opening from left were: Olga Barry; Céline Reilly; Lilian Burke; Mayor of Kilkenny Cllr. David Fitzgerald; Marjie Kaley; Emer Foley and Cathy O'Connor. PICTURE: DYLAN VAUGHAN
The box office for Kilkenny Arts Festival has now been officially opened.
It's based at 51A Kieran Street in Kilkenny City. Tickets are also on sale from kilkennyarts.ie.
The festival runs for 11 days from August 4 - 14. Live music, which was sorely missed during the restrictions, is back in force alongside exciting theatre, dance, opera and literary events which includes a number of festival commissions and co-productions.
Eleven days, over 100 performances in Kilkenny’s most iconic and beautiful spaces across the Marble City.
