Kilkenny and Limerick remain unchanged for tomorrow's All-Ireland Hurling Final

The Liam MacCarthy Cup with a Limerick and Kilkenny jersey and a match day sliotar before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final at Croke Park. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Kilkenny and Limerick have both gone with the same starting 15 from their semi-final victories for tomorrow's All-Ireland Hurling Final in Croke Park.
The big news for Limerick is that current player of the year Cian Lynch misses out on the matchday squad altogether after picking up a foot injury last weekend with Barry Murphy taking his place on the bench.
Kilkenny have also made one change to the bench with Conor Fogarty overcoming a broken hand to replace Darragh Corcoran.
The Cats are aiming to win a 37th All-Ireland title in their history against a Limerick side who are aiming to do the three in a row with Kilkenny's Mikey Butler, Mikey Carey, Cian Kenny, Eoin Cody and Martin Keoghan all set for their first All-Ireland final appearance.
The big match throws-in at 3.30pm and for anyone not attending, you can catch all the action on RTE Television.
Kilkenny team- Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Mikey Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Paddy Deegan (O'Loughlin Gaels); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Conor Browne (James Stephens); TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan); Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale).
Subs- Darren Brennan (St Lachtains), Conor Delaney (Erins Own), Conor Fogarty (Erins Own), David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), James Maher (St Lachtains), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro), Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Alan Murphy (Glenmore), John Donnelly (Thomastown), Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge), Richie Hogan (Danesfort).
Limerick team- Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); William O'Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh O'Donovan (Doon); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock).
Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Barry Murphy (Doon), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Oisin O'Reilly (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).
