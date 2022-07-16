Dine for the Day in La Rivista Market & Gourmet Pizza Restaurant in Kilkenny!

Dine for the Day in La Rivista Market and Gourmet Pizza Restaurant!

La Rivista are delighted to be celebrating the opening of La Rivista 'Grab & Go' Market on 17 Parliament Street and resuming their full dining service in La Rivista Gourmet Pizza Restaurant on 22 Parliament Street and they have a fabulous prize for one lucky winner!

Enjoy a day’s dining for two in La Rivista!

Pop in to La Rivista Market and pick up:

• Breakfast – Filled Croissant or French Toast & Coffee to Go

• Snack - Ice Cream or Iced Coffee

• Lunch to Grab and Go - Baguette, Wrap or Salad

• Dinner in La Rivista Restaurant – Two Course Dinner

‘Grab & Go’ and Food Market

La Rivista’s new Market on 17 Parliament Street is the perfect spot to pick up breakfast or lunch to grab and go! Choose from a wide range of Wraps & Baguettes, Salads, Daily specials, Tapas Platter, Hot & Cold Sandwiches, Focaccia Pizza Slices, Tarts, Sausage Rolls, Filled Croissants, French Toast and a delicious array of freshly baked sweet treats, scones and pastries including vegan and gluten free options. They also have a brand-new Ice Cream offering including Milkshakes, Iced Coffees and Frappuccinos.

La Rivista’s Food Market at 17 Parliament Street also offers freshly made dinner dishes to take away including starters, mains, baked goodies, pastries, desserts and sweet treats. Crafted using the finest quality ingredients, each nourishing and delicious dish has been prepared by hand, so there's something for everyone around the table in the food market. From our kitchen to yours, enjoy your favourite dishes and the great taste of La Rivista at home! Open daily from 8.00am to 4.30pm.

La Rivista Gourmet Pizza Restaurant - 22 Parliament Street

Dine In for Dinner

Eating together is so important and at La Rivista they love to welcome customers to sit in their restaurant on 22 Parliament Street and enjoy a good catch up over dinner and drinks where they can relax and enjoy our stylish surroundings.

The contemporary new night time menu serves customer favourites from our famous buffalo wings, bruschetta and salad starters to the new 72 hour fermented dough recipe for our 12” pizzas, delicious house made pastas, John Murphy burgers, daily dinner specials such as tasty fish and chips and of course desserts including the ever popular crunchie bar cheesecake. There is something for everyone to enjoy! They are vegan and vegetarian friendly and are open Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm.

Enter now to be in with a chance to win this fantastic Dine for the Day prize in La Rivista Market worth over €100!

*Prize is for two people and includes, breakfast with tea or coffee, icecream or iced coffee and lunch including baguette, wrap or salad from La Rivista Market 17 Parliament St and a Two Course Dinner in La Rivista Gourmet Pizza Restaurant on 22 Parliament St. Wine/beer is not included with dinner. Meals can be redeemed on separate days.

To enter, like and follow La Rivista on Facebook and simply answer the question below:

La Rivista Restaurant is famous for is cheesecake. What flavour is the cheesecake?



Lime

Crunchie Bar

Strawberry