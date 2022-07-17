Reeling in the Years-The 30th title - now Kilkenny truly are the Top Cats!

2007 All-Ireland Final- Kilkenny 2-19 Limerick 1-15

The climb was slow and arduous, and 103 long years after they won their first title Kilkenny this week find themselves at the head of the hurling pile.

Now they can truly be acclaimed as the ‘Top Cats’.

A golden run of five All-Ireland wins since the dawn of the Millennium has shot the marauding Cats into a hurling league all of their own. And you know what, the glittering run might not be finished yet!

The final steps to the summit in the Guinness All-Ireland senior hurling final at packed, heaving Croke Park on Sunday were taken with assurance and an almost cold-blooded attitude as brave Limerick were simply cut down.

This was defending champions Kilkenny in brilliant, hard, mean even, but above all assured form as they slammed the door shut on opponents who were simply outclassed.

The Kilkenny touch was faster and slicker than the oppositions. The hunger was more acute. Their vast experience was a factor too.

And on top of all that they had a powerful physical presence which they brought to bear on the contest It all proved too much for Limerick, who were appearing in their first final in 11 seasons.



Last week Kerry proved themselves to be strong footballers and men when they downed Dublin in the championship. Kilkenny looked much the same as they powered through the opposition on the back of a blistering start.

During the contest Kilkenny were robbed through injury of the massive talent of captain, free-taker and centre-forward Henry Shefflin (cruciate ligament) and peerless full-back Noel Hickey (hamstring).



Despite the loss of these two central characters in the team, Kilkenny still pounded Limerick into submission, winning by a clear seven points.

The claiming of the 30th All-Ireland title possibly marked the dawning of a new era in which power and hurling go hand-in-hand. The neat, delicate touch is still the basic in the game, but physical strength is a serious factor now too.

The win placed the Cats on top of the Roll of Honour with Cork.

“The win was the important thing,” insisted Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. “What followed on after that was something of a bonus.”

Derek Lyng (Kilkenny) in action against James O’Brien (Limerick) Picture: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

The Shannonsiders, who had fabulous support behind them, got a touch of the Bernard Dunne treatment as they chased their first senior win since 1973. Dunne was poleaxed by a lights out punch after a mere 86 seconds of a European boxing title defence recently.



Limerick were hit for 2-3 without reply during an almost terrifying Kilkenny opening, when you feared what the champions might do to the opposition. If the lights didn’t go out on the Shannonsiders, they were certainly dimmed somewhat.

The challengers were left playing a catch up game afterwards. The chase wasn’t easy. Limerick were game but they never, ever looked like saving the day.

The main reason was there was little for them against a superb Kilkenny defence.

From the throw-in Tommy Walsh and JJ Delaney were totally dominant on the half-back line.

Afterwards, when Limerick tried Route One and aimed ball after ball towards the 6’ 5" Brian Begley at full-forward, the winners full-back trio of Jackie Tyrrell, Brian Hogan - who had retreated to the edge of the square after the loss of Hickey - and ’Mr Efficiency’ himself, Michael Kavanagh, commanded the skies or set up a rigid defensive formation that spoiled their opponents every effort to win clean possession.

As hurlers and battlers all at the back, at different times, performed heroics.



Tommy Walsh was wonderful throughout; likewise Jackie Tyrrell; JJ Delaney caught the eye early on especially and Noel Hickey was totally on top of things during his 22 minute involvement.

The busy, hard chasing Kilkenny forwards may have run up 2-19 at the other end, but it was the strangling job the defence did on the opposition that set up the platform for the drive for victory.

There was a sharp edge to Kilkenny’s hurling. During the first half especially they chased in numbers and hunted down opponents on the ball, charging into heavy tackles fast and often.

The Croke Park pitch was no place for the faint-hearted, or the less than committed.

At the end of a torrid first half the shaken losers found themselves double scores behind (0-8 to 2-10) at the break. They were even lucky at that, because Kilkenny might have had another goal or two after they ripped the Shannon defence open.

Eddie Brennan, Eoin Larkin and Henry Shefflin were all on fire during this period. The Graigue-Ballycallan man hit 1-3 in the half. Larkin, who seemed to be able to claim possession casually, had four points scored. Shefflin, who picked up the injury late in the half and didn’t appear after the break, snatched 1-2. With a mere one point from a free, the stats told an impressive tale for the winners.

Returns of 2-9 from that trio left a single point to be claimed by Tommy Walsh to make up the Kilkenny total.

The losers last shot at getting back into the game came in the 55th minute after a Kilkenny defender was adjudged to have fouled the ball while trying to drive out of defence.

Andrew O’Shaughnessy had a go for goal from the 21, just to the right of the posts. JJ Delaney turned the bullet-like drive out for a 65. The second free effort was driven wide.

The score was 2-16 to 1-12 at the time. As heavy grey clouds and a mist moved in over Croke Park the light, in tandem with Limerick’s chances, faded.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Kilkenny - Eddie Brennan (1-5); Henry Shefflin (1-2, 0-1 free); Eoin Larkin (0-4); Richie Power (0-4, 0-3 frees); Tommy Walsh (0-2); James ’Cha’ Fitzpatrick, Aidan Fogarty (0-1 each).

Limerick - Andrew O’Shaughnessy (0-7, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65); Ollie Moran (1-3); Donal O’Grady (0-2); Michael Fitzgerald, Sean O’Connor, Niall Moran (0-1 each).

Kilkenny - PJ Ryan; Michael Kavanagh, Noel Hickey, Jackie Tyrrell; Tommy Walsh, Brian Hogan, JJ Delaney; Derek Lyng, James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick; Willie O’Dwyer, Martin Comerford, Eoin Larkin; Eddie Brennan, Henry Shefflin (c), Aidan Fogarty.

Subs: John Tennyson, Michael Fennelly, Richie Power.

Limerick - Brian Murray; Damien Reale (c), Stephen Lucey, Séamus Hickey; Peter Lawlor, Brian Geary, Mark Foley; Dónal O’Grady, Mike O’Brien; Mike Fitzgerald, Ollie Moran, Seán O’Connor; Andrew O’Shaughnessy, Brian Begley, Donie Ryan.

Subs, Mark O’Riordan, James O’Brien, Kevin Tobin, Pat Tobin, Niall Moran.