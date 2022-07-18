REVEALED: How many viewers tuned into the All-Ireland hurling final?

Newly released figures show that the All Ireland Hurling final was watched by an average of 774,000 viewers and a share of 72% of those watching TV at the time.

Viewing numbers on RTÉ2 peaked at 17.05 with 882,000 watching as the nail-baiting final whistle was blown. There were 113,000 live streams on the RTÉ Player, up from 92,000 last year.

It is the first time ever that an All-Ireland final has been held in the month of July.

This coming weekend sees bumper RTÉ GAA coverage continuing.

Marie Crow will be joined by Anne Marie Hayes and Paudie Murray for live coverage from Croke Park of Saturday's All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals. In the first clash, Cork will meet Waterford, throw-in 3.15 pm followed by Galway v Kilkenny, throw-in at 5.30 pm. The Saturday Game Live will begin at 2.45 pm on RTÉ2.

On Sunday, Joanne Cantwell will be joined by Ciaran Whelan, Pat Spillane and Sean Cavanagh for live coverage from Croke Park of the All-Ireland Football final between Kerry and Galway.

Commentary will come from Darragh Maloney and Kevin McStay. The build-up on The Sunday Game Live will begin at 2 pm with throw-in at 3.30pm.

Later that evening highlights of all the weekend's Championship action can be seen on The Sunday Game (9.30pm, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player).