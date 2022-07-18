Fairytale Charity race result for Gowran based Jane Davis

Jane Davis from Goatstown in Dublin, now living in Gowran County Kilkenny achieved a lifetime ambition last weekend at the Curragh Racecourse.

The Red Mills Marketing Manager signed up for the Corinthian Challenge, a charity horse racing series of three races in aid of the Irish Injured Jockeys some time ago.

Following months of personal training, early mornings riding out before work and working with a coach to hone her riding skills on a simulator, her diligence was rewarded at the Curragh on Sunday when she won the opening race of the series in fine style aboard Takarengo trained by Tom Mullins and owned by Mrs. Rita Byrne.

The Corinthian Challenge is a three race series open to amateurs who want to fundraise in a unique way while enjoying the experience of a lifetime.

14 riders are participating in the challenge this year with two more races at Gowran Park and Leopardstown to look forward to.

Each rider cites a different reason for their participation, for some it simply offers the chance to experience the life of a professional jockey at some of Ireland’s best racecourses.

For most participants the reasons are personal, many challengers have close connections to those who have benefitted from the charity over the years and want to give something back.

The colourful mix of participants hail from Armagh to Kerry with interesting day jobs from insurance to engineering and even a member of An Garda Síochána taking part, every rider brings with them a unique story to tell.

Their commitment is substantial, in addition to training, riding out, getting race fit and staying sound throughout the four-month series, each rider has been tasked with a fundraising target of €10,000.

Donations can be assigned to individual riders' fundraising campaigns on the Corinthian Challenge online Just Giving platform.

After her win, an ecstatic Jane Davis commented “That was amazing, it was like nothing I've ever experienced before in my whole entire life!”

No stranger to the industry having worked in horse racing all her professional life, from Horse Racing Ireland to Racecourse Management and now in her current role as Marketing Manager at Red Mills, she’s achieved so much throughout her career.

Ruby Walsh, Irish Injured Jockeys Chairman said "The Corinthian Challenge is Irish Injured Jockey's major annual fundraising event and we are so grateful to all of those who take part, it is a major commitment and the funds they raise are vital to our charity and all that we do here Irish Injured Jockeys. I am delighted for Jane today she rode a brilliant race and was undoubtedly a very worthy winner and well done to everyone who took part."