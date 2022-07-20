Mullinavat edge out ’Boro in Junior A clash

The only thing we were missing was a penalty shootout, in this highly competitive Junior A hurling championship contest, in 22 degrees of summer sunshine, at Mullinavat GAA grounds on Saturday, 16th July last.

For most of the afternoon the city side were in the ascendancy, but could never pull away from a dogged home outfit.

Mullinavat full forward Mikey Jones opened the scoring, to which Enda O’Donoghue replied with a Boro free.

George O’Connor and O’Donoghue exchanged frees, before Sean Maher put ‘Boro a point clear.

George O’Connor (free) equalised, but then Boro went three ahead with a lobbed goal effort that surprised James Culleton in the “Vegas” goal.

Scores from Mikey Jones, George O’Connor (free) and Donnacha Walsh levelled things, 0-6 to 1-3.

Boro went three ahead with a point from play and two further unanswered scores from Sean Maher and Sean Keenan.

Mullinavat points from George O’Connor and Robin Davis reduced things to a minimum, 0-8 to 1-6.

Before the break Boro had gone five points ahead thanks to a goal from Nick Doheny and a point by Kevin Moore.

Halftime Dicksboro 2-7, Mullinavat 0-8.

As in the opening half Mikey Jones opened the Vegas scoring again, this time replied to by Boro’s Robert Crotty.

A Robin Davis goal reduced the lead to two, 2-8 to 1-9.

Enda O’Donoghue from a free made it three points again but this was replied to by George O’Connor from play.

pulling away

Boro looked like they were pulling away with three unanswered points, two from Enda O’Donoghue (one free) and the third from Sean Maher. It was now Boro ahead 2-12 to 1-10.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, as Conor Walsh cracked in a badly needed Mullinavat goal. A George O’Connor free followed and now there was only one in it, 2-12 to 2-11

After George O’Connor missed a Vegas free and the effective Enda O’Donoghue pointed, it was looking ominous for the home team, Boro by two, 2-15 to 2-13.

As before Mullinavat got what was needed, another goal.

It was now Vegas a point ahead, 3-13 to 2-15.

Doheny equalised for Boro soon afterwards. When Conor Walsh pointed on 61 minutes, it looked like Mullinavat could sneak a victory but an Enda O’Donoghue free brought us to extra time.

Full Time Dicksboro 2-17, Mullinavat 3-14.

Mullinavat made a great start to the extra period with three points, two frees by George O’Connor, sandwiching a Robin Davis score from play.

Boro levelled things again with three unanswered scores of their own. Sean Keenan, Davy Ryan and Nick Doheny getting these scores.

Conor Walsh with a Mullinavat point, to which Sean Keenan replied, meant it was still all square after the first period of extra time completed , 2-21 to 3-18.

Mikey Jones seems to like scoring first in each half and did so again for Mullinavat.

George O’Connor from a free put Vegas two ahead, 3-20 to 2-21. Davy Ryan with two scores, levelled matters once more, 2-23 to 3-20.

Two further Mikey Jones points put Mullinavat clear again, Enda O’Donoghue from a Boro free reduced it to a minimum, and shortly afterwards referree Gavin Quilty sounded the long whistle, music to the ears of a happy home outfit.

Vegas advance but Boro will count themselves unlucky, after a game where both of these junior teams must emerge with great credit.

Mullinavat - James Culleton, David Maher, Ryan Bland, Ian Mansfield, Conor Duggan, Peter McDonald, Damien Aylward, Darren Kenneally, Donnacha Walsh (0-1), Daniel Walsh (0-1), George O’Connor (0-8, 6 frees), Jack Walsh, Robin Davis (1-4) , Mikey Jones (0-6), Conor Walsh (2-2) .

Dicksboro - Sean Boyd, Johnny Keane, Michael Hayes, John Manogue, Jesse Watters, Robert Crotty (0-1), Michael Carroll, Tom Carroll (0-1), Kevin Moore (0-1), Enda O’Donoghue (0-8, 0-6f), Colm O’Hara, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Nick Doheny (1-2), Sean Maher (1-4), Sean Keenan (0-3).

Sub: Davy Ryan (0-4).

Referee - Gavin Quilty (Slieverue)