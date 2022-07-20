Search

20 Jul 2022

Aslan forced to reschedule sold-out Kilkenny gig

Aslan call off Kilkenny gig at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre

Aslan

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

20 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Well-known Irish band Aslan have been forced to reschedule an upcoming gig at the Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre in Kilkenny this weekend.

Lead singer Christy Dignam has been advised against performing on medical grounds.

The sold-out gig has now been rescheduled to Friday, August 5.

New comedy club in Kilkenny all set for a star-studded launch - get tickets!

Fans that will not be able to attend the rescheduled gig asked to contact Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre.

A statement from event organisers reads: "We are sorry to announce that following medical advice we have received from Christy's medical team, we need to postpone our Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre gig.

"We would also like to reassure you that Christy's is doing well. It's important that he follows the advice received so he can be back doing what he loves following his rest period to allow his body to deal with the new treatment he is receiving.

Kilkenny retains national maximum temperature record - just about!

"On behalf of Christy, Joe, Alan, Billy, management and crew, thank you for your understanding."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media