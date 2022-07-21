Search

21 Jul 2022

Lunchtime theatre comes to Kilkenny this August

The Quiet Land will run from August 4 to 14

Reporter:

Mary Cody

21 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

Lunchtime theatre exploring rural Ireland today will take place in the Home Rule Club as part of the Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival.
The Quiet Land tells the story of two elderly small farmers who have witnessed much change in their community meet between their adjoining farms. An age-old ritual of small talk, farming news, sporting yarns is now peppered with uncertainty and fear.
Eamon and Nashee are men of heart, of humour, of hardness but now they are faced with some heart-breaking truths that will test their long-held friendship to its limits and define their future.
Celebration
The play is a celebration of humour, resilience, and endearing innocence of an exiled generation as it struggles to survive in the isolated rural Ireland of today.
“The Quiet Land is my heartfelt tribute to a rare breed of forgotten men who live a long way in off the road,” says playwright Malachy McKenna who won the PJ O'Connor Radio Drama Award in 2014 for the original drama which he subsequently adapted for the stage.
Renowned local actors Ger Cody and Brendan Corcoran play Nashee and Eamon respectively; directed by Philip Hardy with design team of Harry Harris, Joan Brennan, and Vincent Dempsey.
Barnstorm launches its Lunchtime Theatre programme in collaboration with the Home Rule Club as part of AKA – the fringe festival during the Kilkenny Arts Festival from August 4 to 14.
A set lunch will be served to be enjoyed as part of the theatre experience. Tickets including set lunch €15 are available to book on barnstormquietland.
For more see eventbrite.ie

