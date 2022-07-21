New traffic calming measures formally proposed for town in Kilkenny

Two new signalised pedestrian crossings, junction improvements, new planters and benches and an upgrade to an existing pedestrian crossing form part new traffic calming plans formally proposed for Castlecomer.

The works are set to take place from the Garda Station on the Kilkenny Road to the Community Hall, a section of the N78 identified as a ‘High Collision Location’ by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

A proposed signalised crossing at Castlecomer Garda Station will facilitate a large catchment area where currently no formal crossing is provided.

The catchment area includes a number of residential estates, commercial services including the Texaco filling station, public services including the fire and garda station and Castlecomer Golf Club.

Reports of a collision in the vicinity of the proposed crossing in late 2019 involving a pedestrian causing minor injury also aids the justification of the proposed new crossing.

A number of local representations have been made requesting the provision of a pedestrian crossing in this location also.

Proposed junction improvements at Maryville Road will slow entry and exit speeds at the junction into Maryville Housing Estate.

The proposal also provides for low-level planting on the new junction buildouts and will facilitate vulnerable road users crossing the junction.

In the vicinity of the The Church of the Immaculate Conception, it is proposed to provide planters and seating to improve the public realm and ensure footpaths are kept free for pedestrians.

It is hoped this will dissuade informal parking on the existing footpath.

A proposed new signalised pedestrian crossing at Presentation Convent National School to facilitate safe crossing for children.

The crossing is located at an existing uncontrolled crossing with parallel parking provided on either side of the road.

Pedestrians were observed crossing the road informally upstream and downstream of the existing uncontrolled crossing, which may be a result of pedestrians assuming that no greater opportunity is provided to cross the road at the existing uncontrolled crossing.

This puts the pedestrian at a greater risk of being struck by an approaching vehicle where insufficient awareness and inter-visibility is provided due to parked vehicles.

Plans are also to retain the school traffic warden as an extra safety measure for children, who are considered very vulnerable.

The retention of the traffic warden can however be reviewed and subject to compliance, consideration to redeploying elsewhere within Castlecomer could be considered.

The crossing will also provide a wider community benefit and it is anticipated that higher volumes outside the peak periods will be observed should the proposed upgraded crossing be provided due to the proximity of the proposed bus stop location.

In turn, will likely result in a reduced number of informal crossings by pedestrians at unsafe locations coming to/from the bus stop.

The existing uncontrolled pedestrian crossing at the Community Hall will also be revised to provide for improved visibility between pedestrians and traffic on the road.

The existing disabled parking bay will be brought up to current standards and provide direct access to the footpath at the rear of the bay.

REMARKS

Proposing the plans, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also called for renewed engagement with local business owners ‘to ensure that everyone is on the same page’.

Cllr John Brennan seconded the proposal and asked for the possibility of an off-street parking facility to be looked into for people who usually park on the footpaths to attend Mass.