SOLAS calls on community education providers in Kilkenny to apply for the Reach Fund 2022

Community education providers in Carlow and Kilkenny are being encouraged to apply for funding for eligible projects under the €5.5 million Reach Fund, which is now open for applications through Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (ETB). The Reach Fund formerly known as the Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund now carries a new name.

The aim of the Reach Fund remains the same however, which is to support community education for adult learners across Ireland, including in Carlow and Kilkenny, who have the highest level of need. A further focus of the Fund is on building the digital infrastructure of local community education providers in Carlow and Kilkenny to increase their capacity to deliver online learning, with target funding available to improve access to technology and devices.

The Reach Fund was first announced by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, in 2020. It is funded by SOLAS, the further education and training authority, and administered to local community education projects by the 16 local Education and Training Boards (ETBs) around Ireland, including Kilkenny and Carlow ETB.

Commenting on the 2022 Reach Fund, Minister Simon Harris TD said: “The success of the Reach Fund over the past two years has been so important. It’s critical, now that we are past the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, that we reconnect with the most disadvantaged learners around the country, including in Carlow and Kilkenny, and ensure that community education partners are empowered to reach them. These learners simply cannot be left behind. I am very proud of the work in reaching these learners that has been achieved under the banner of the Reach Fund and can’t wait to see what vital projects are funded in 2022’s call.”



Projects supported by the Reach Fund helped to support online learning, connect communities and provided social supports to the most vulnerable groups nationwide. These priority groups include people who are long-term unemployed; young people; people with disabilities; members of the Traveller and Roma communities; migrants and refugees; women wishing to return to the labour market; and lone parents.

In 2020, over 500 community education projects were funded with overall funding of €5.8 million. In 2021, overall Reach funding of €6.85 million was allocated to support community education, comprising 1,000 initiatives.

Commenting on the call, Andrew Brownlee, CEO of SOLAS, said: “Through the Reach Fund, we are supporting those in society who are furthest removed from education through social disadvantage. We are calling on community education partners in Carlow and Kilkenny to apply for funding for their critical work through this year’s Reach Fund. These partners and their projects have a huge impact, not only on an individual’s life, but also to our communities, and Irish society overall.”



