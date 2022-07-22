Prison sentence for robbery in Kilkenny City

A defendant who admitted robbing dole money from one person and prescription drugs from another was sentenced to nine months in prison at Kilkenny District Court.

Richie Dunphy, Good Shepherd Centre, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to robbery at the Kennyswell Road in Kilkenny on February 16, 2022 and to robbery at the junction of Irishtown and Dean Street in Kilkenny. He also pleaded guilty to possession of drugs at Apartment E4, Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane, Kilkenny on May 18, 2021, to theft at High Street, Kilkenny on January 7, 2022 and to a number of road traffic offences at Market Yard, Kilkenny on July 14, 2021.

The court heard that on May 18, 2021 gardaí obtained a warrant to search an apartment in the Good Shepherd Centre and found a small quantity of cannabis, valued at €20.

failed to produce

On July 14, 2021 at the Market Yard in Kilkenny City gardaí observed the defendant driving a motorbike. The defendant failed to produce any documentation when asked to do so by gardaí.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor also outlined to the court how on January 1, 2022 at High Street, Kilkenny the defendant entered a retail store wearing one pair of runners and left wearing another pair, which he had not paid for.

When the defendant was approached by security staff in relation to the incident, he replied, ‘when you are caught, you are caught’.

Robbery

In relation to the stolen dole money the court heard that the injured party had gone to the post office and got his dole when the defendant grabbed it from him. The injured party sustained facial injuries in the incident.

Sgt O’Connor also told the court that the defendant had robbed a female at the junction of Irishtown and Dean Street on February 22 and stole prescription medication from the woman’s bag.

Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court that his client’s background was that he has an addiction to drugs.

“About two years ago his drug habit spiraled out of control. At the time he was homeless and was living in a tent,” he said adding that he is on methadone and is engaging with services.

The court also heard that the defendant has personally apologised to the injured parties.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant of having no insurance and sentenced him to three months in prison which she suspended and also imposed a six-year disqualification order. Judge Carthy also convicted him of robbery and sentenced him to nine months in prison.

Recognisances of €500 were fixed in the event of an appeal with a cash lodgement of €300 and subject to a number of conditions including that the defendant reside at a named address, sign on three times at week at Kilkenny Garda Station and observe a curfew from 9pm to 7am.