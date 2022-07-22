Tributes paid on the death of Freeman of Kilkenny City and TD, Kieran Crotty

Tributes have been paid to the late Kieran Crotty, Freeman of Kilkenny City who served for over twenty years as a TD for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.

Kieran Crotty passed away earlier today. He is survived by his wife Margaret, son Pat and daughters, Angela, Hillary, Margaret and Mary.

Kieran Crotty represented Fine Gael and served for over twenty years as TD. He was first elected to the 19th Dáil at the 1969 General Election, succeeding his father, Patrick Crotty who was a TD for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency from 1948 to 1959. He was re-elected six times at the 1973, 1977,1981, 1982 and 1987 general elections. During this time he also served as Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Part from 1977 to 1987.

Kieran Crotty was elected to Kilkenny Corporation on June 28, 1967 where he served as a member under 1968 until 1998 when he retired from politics. During this time as councillor, Kieran Crotty was elected Mayor of Kilkenny for six terms.

Kieran Crotty was also elected to Kilkenny County Council on June 26, 1967 and served for 32 years until June 1999, During his time as a county councillor he also served as Cathaoirleach from June 1981 to June 1982.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzgerald paid tribute to Mr Crotty and described him as 'a public representative who transcended all parties' and who 'made a huge contribution to Kilkenny'.

The monthly meeting of Kilkenny County Council, which was due to be held this afternoon, has been adjourned as a mark of respect.

Kieran Crotty was a founder member of the Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Committee and the work of the committee contributed to the many awards achieved by Kilkenny in the National Tidy Towns competition, including achieving overall National Tidy Town awards in 1985 and 2014.

Kieran Crotty was awarded Freeman of Kilkenny City in 2015.