The Cois Bearbha Open Evening takes place on August 2, for the first time in 3 years. Starting at 6:30pm in Cois Bearbha Park in Goresbridge the event promises to be an enjoyable evening for people of all ages. It will showcase the recent work done in Cois Bearbha by Kilkenny County Council under the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme. There will be live music, barbecue for all, face painting, races and fun activities for children.

Cois Bearbha was included in the ORIS Scheme 2021-2022 by Kilkenny Co Council who invested almost €20,000 in upgrading the park and roadway in Goresbridge. Expected to attend the event are County Council Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick, Kilkenny City Mayor David Fitzgerald and local councillors Denis Hynes and Peter Chap Cleere.



The Department of Rural and Community Development funded several projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme in collaboration with Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority. The Scheme provides funding for the development and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycle ways and blueways. When the allocations were announced, then Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Andrew McGuinness congratulated the Council on securing the funding and added “I welcome the announcement of funding for these very worthwhile projects. The last two years have shown the important role that amenities have played in our physical and mental wellbeing and has seen a significant increase in the number of people using our walking routes, cycle tracks, parks and other amenities to exercise and keep fit, while having regard to guidelines on social distancing during this Covid 19 crisis. I commend all involved in securing this funding.”

The projects announced under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme will contribute further to Kilkenny’s tourism offering, and will encourage visitors to extend their holidays in rural areas and explore the many attractions the region has to offer.

There will be a donation box at the entrance and all donations will be gratefully received for which there will be two gate prizes. All monies will help with the annual costs and upkeep of Cois Bearbha. There will also be a raffle. All monies raised will go to cover the ongoing annual expenses of insurance, grass-cutting and accountant's fees. Everyone is invited to come along and bring family and friends. People in the Goresbridge area are extremely lucky to have this beautiful park on their doorstep.