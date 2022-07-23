'Kieran was a true public servant for his city of Kilkenny' - Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

The Leader of Fine Gael, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has expressed his condolences on the death of Kieran Crotty, former Fine Gael TD for Carlow/ Kilkenny.

Mr Varadkar said, “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Kieran Crotty".

The Tánaiste has paid tribute to the late Kieran Crotty describing him as 'a true public servant for his city of Kilkenny'.

“Kieran was a true public servant for his city of Kilkenny where he was well known as a businessman and public representative. In total he gave over 30 years of his life to public service through his time in the Dáil and on Kilkenny County Council where he served as Mayor of Kilkenny for six terms. First elected to the Dáil in 1969, he served the people of Carlow and Kilkenny as a TD for over 20 years.

“Kieran was deservedly awarded Freeman of Kilkenny in 2015. He contributed so much to his community including helping to found the ‘Keep Kilkenny Beautiful’ committee, the work of which has resulted in a number of Tidy Towns awards for Kilkenny over the years. He was very involved in both Kilkenny Rugby Club and Dicksboro GAA with whom he won a county title in hurling in 1951.

“My sincere condolences go to his wife Margaret, on Pat and daughters, Angela, Hillary, Margaret and Mary, his nephew Cllr David Fitzgerald and all of his extended family.”

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has also expressed his condolences on the death of Kieran Crotty, former Fine Gael TD for Carlow/ Kilkenny.

Deputy Phelan said, “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Kieran Crotty.

“Having served as a Councillor, Mayor of Kilkenny and TD for Carlow Kilkenny, Kieran gave so much of his life to public service.

“He was an assiduous constituency worker, extremely dedicated to the people he represented right up until his retirement from politics in 1999.

“I will always be grateful to Kieran for the assistance he gave me personally. From the very start of my political career he gave a lot of time canvassing for me and was always on hand with helpful advice.

“In his time as a TD, Kieran also revolutionised the way in which Government departments dealt with Oireachtas members. Thanks to his efforts, a special helpline was established for social welfare representations to help TDs better serve their constituents.

“Kieran did a huge amount of good and will be sadly missed, especially here in Kilkenny.

“My sincere condolences go to his wife Margaret, son Pat, daughters, Angela, Hillary, Margaret and Mary, his surviving siblings and his extended family and friends.”

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday (July 25) at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.