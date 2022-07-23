Property 'in show house condition' for sale in Kilkenny

TAP '>' ABOVE OR 'NEXT' BELOW FOR PICS

3 Hillview Way, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny, R95 EH26

2 beds - 3 baths - 78m2

3 Hillview Way is a magnificent and spacious two bedroom terraced home presented in show house condition throughout.

Hillview is a sought-after and mature development of family homes built by Patsy O'Brien who is a prominent local builder from Bennettsbridge.

The property will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home in a convenient location just of Gowran Road on the edge of Bennettsbridge.

The internal layout extends to 78 Sq. M. / 840 Sq. Ft. (approx.) spanning over two levels. The accommodation at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, guest WC, living room with a feature open fireplace and a large open plan kitchen/dining room.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, two generous sized double bedrooms (master with an en-suite) and a main bathroom.

GARDEN: The is parking to the front of the property. The landscaped and private rear garden (measuring 28ft L x 19ft W approx.) is fully enclosed and laid in gravel bordered by curved flowerbeds. There is a good selection of herbaceous planting and flowering plants. A paved patio area is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. A pedestrian gate at the end of the garden gives access out to a shared side access.

LOCATION: The property is just minute walk from the picturesque village of Bennettsbridge which is located along the River Nore. Bennettsbridge Mixed National School and The Learning Garden Creche & Montessori School and Bennettsbridge GAA Club are conveniently located in the village. There is a Centra supermarket, butchers, post office, credit union, two public houses and Amber Restaurant and Crafted Art Cafe. The popular Nicholas Mosse pottery shop and restaurant are also within close proximity.

A short drive will take you to the charming and character filled market town of Thomastown which is well known for its coffee shops, restaurants and the stunning 5 star Mount Juliet Estate. A five minute drive will take you to the M9 motorway allowing easy access to Waterford and Dublin. A ten minute drive will take you into the thriving city of Kilkenny. The property is serviced by a bus route to Kilkenny city which goes to all the secondary schools both morning and evening.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

ASKING PRICE: €200,000