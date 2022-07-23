Search

23 Jul 2022

Murphy goal sends magnificent Cats into All-Ireland Final

Kilkenny 1-13 Galway 0-12

Steffi Fitzgerald of Kilkenny in action against Aoife Donohue of Galway during the Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie All-Ireland Championship Semi-Final in Croke Park. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

23 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

A second half Laura Murphy goal proved crucial as Kilkenny booked their place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final when seeing off defending champions Galway in Croke Park.

Like their male counterparts a week ago, Kilkenny produced a ferocious hard working display and it was a win that was really backboned by their defence and goalkeeper.

Aoife Norris kept Kilkenny's noses in front when she produced a number of top saves to deny Galway including a penalty save from fellow goalkeeper Sarah Healy.

A goal there just before half-time would have given Galway a five point lead but after the missed effort, Cathal Murray's team had to be content with a two point lead at the break (0-8 to 0-6).

Kilkenny then emerged a changes team in the second half and Laura Murphy's goal really turned the tide in their favour with her expertly taken shot evading Healy after Katie Power offloaded to the O'Loughlin Gaels star.

That pushed Kilkenny into a 1-7 to 0-9 lead but led by eight points from Carrie Dolan, the champions were back level by the 50th minute.

Kilkenny weren't in the mood to lose a second successive All-Ireland semi-final though and they scored the last four points of the game with Murphy, Katie Nolan, Sophie Dwyer and Julianne Malone who was superb all the way through finding the target.

Galway couldn't force the goal that was required in the final stages as Brian Dowling's Cats advance to meet Cork in the final on August 7.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- Julianne Malone (0-4), Laura Murphy (1-1), Katie Nolan (0-3, 0-2f), Denise Gaule (0-2, 0-1 45, 0-1f), Mary O'Connell (0-2), Sophie Dwyer (0-1)

Galway- Carrie Dolan (0-8, 0-6f, 0-1 45), Aoife Donohue (0-2), Ailish O'Reilly, Catherine Finnerty (0-1 each)

Kilkenny- Aoife Norris; Michelle Teehan, Grace Walsh, Niamh Deely; Tiffany Fitzgerald, Claire Phelan, Laura Murphy; Steffi Fitzgerald, Katie Power; Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan, Julianne Malone; Mary O'Connell, Miriam Walsh, Michaela Kenneally.

Subs- Sophie Dwyer for Kenneally 48 mins, Miriam Bambrick for Murphy 58 mins, Aoife Prendergast for Power 59 mins, Ciara Phelan for T.Fitzgerald 65 mins.

Galway- Sarah Healy; Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Heather Cooney; Emma Helebert, Roisin Black, Catherine Finnerty; Racheal Hanniffy, Niamh Kilkenny; Carrie Dolan, Niamh Hanniffy, Aoife Donohue; Siobhan McGrath, Ailish O'Reilly, Sabina Rabbitte.

Subs- Dervla Higgins for Rabbitte 36 mins, Aine Keane for O'Reilly 53 mins, Siobhan Gardiner for Helebert 57 mins, Sarah Spellman for Donohue 59 mins.

Referee- Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

