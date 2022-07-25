Chicken curry removed from popular Irish supermarket due to undeclared ingredient

A chicken curry product has been removed from a popular Irish supermarket due to an undeclared ingredient.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), batches of Baxter & Greene Chicken Korma (540g) have been recalled due to the presence of cashew nuts.
As the nuts are not mentioned on the label, the batches - including best before dates 25/7/22, 26/7/22, 27/7/22 28/7/22 and 29/7/22 - may be unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of cashew nuts.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Dunnes Stores shops supplied with the implicated batches.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.