Gardaí investigate theft from South Kilkenny farmyard

Arrest made following incident of alleged child neglect in North East
Gardaí are investigating the theft of two vintage milk churns from a farmyard in Knockmanus in Goresbridge.
The thefts took place between July 13 and July 14. Two large flower pots and a car battery were also taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.