27 Jul 2022

Irish households hosting Ukrainian refugees can now apply for €400 recognition payment

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

27 Jul 2022 12:33 AM

Households hosting Ukrainian refugees can now apply for the €400 Accommodation Recognition Payment. 

Applications can be made from today (Tuesday July 26) by households providing shelter to people claiming Temporary Protection after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. 

The payment, which recognises the generosity of people making room for victims of a humanitarian crisis, will be paid on the second Tuesday of each month to begin on August 9 2022. 

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, said, "Since the start of the Ukrainian crisis and the arrival in Ireland of those fleeing war, a warm welcome has been extended by the Irish public to those in need of shelter and safety. 

"Offers of accommodation from the general public are appreciated and they greatly assist with the challenge of sourcing suitable accommodation for some 40,000 people who have arrived here.

"Recognising their contribution, the Government agreed in May to introduce a monthly payment of €400 to hosts per property where Ukrainians are living." 

Payments may be back-dated to March 4 2022 and will be made available until the end of March 2023. 

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said, "I am pleased to support Minister O’Gorman in recognising the contribution of those who opened their homes and provided accommodation to people from Ukraine fleeing the war in their country.

"My Department will administer this payment on behalf of the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. I am happy to say that this scheme is now open to hosts to make their application from today, the 26th July, on www.MyWelfare.ie.”

Information on the scheme is available at gov.ie and applications for payment may be made at MyWelfare. 

