Over €500,000 worth of cannabis seized by Gardaí at grow house

Over €500,000 worth of cannabis has been seized by Gardaí at a Munster grow house.
Gardaí attached to the Nenagh district seized the drugs following a search operation in Co Tipperary last night (Monday July 26).
The grow house was located following a search of a property in the Lorrha area shortly before 8pm.
A significant number of cannabis plants (pending analysis) along with other drug paraphernalia was discovered during the operation.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.
