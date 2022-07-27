Search

27 Jul 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 27, 2022

27 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Downey (née Campion)
Palmerstown Woods, Clondalkin, Dublin / Callan, Kilkenny

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Downey (nee Campion)

Palmerstown Woods, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and formerly of Tullamaine, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Brigid and Staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare on Monday, 25th July 2022.

Pre-deceased by her husband John, her parents Dan and Brigid, and her sister Brigid.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Ellen and Bridget, son Michael, grandchildren Aaron, Alexiah and Kyle, Ellen’s partner Gerard, Bridget’s partner David, Michael’s partner Gemma, brother Dan, sisters Alice and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Lizzie Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday, 28th July, from 6pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10.00am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial will follow afterwards in Windgap Cemetery, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link; churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)

Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of Aidan (Aodán) Fullam
Kilkenny Rd., Freshford, Kilkenny, R95 TYF1 / Ardagh, Limerick

Aodán passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughters Selina, Gemma, granddaughter Phoebe, Selina's partner Chris, son-in-law John, brothers Paddy, Kevin, Mel, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, carers, very supportive neighbours relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2 p.m. with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Lachtain's Church Freshford. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny.

Suaimhneas siorraí dá anam

The death has occurred of Hannah Kealy
Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois / Kilkenny

CREMORGAN, TIMAHOE, CO. LAOIS

PASSED AWAY IN TEMPLE STREET HOSPITAL, DUBLIN

Cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Marie and Denis, much loved sister of Ella, treasured granddaughter of Margaret and John (Cahill) & Margaret and Tom (Kealy) and her dog Ruben. Hannah will be sadly missed by her parents, sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles Sharon, Orlaith, Brian & Kelley, Liz & Stephen, Aisling, and the late Liam (Kealy), cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh, Conor, and extended family.

AN ANGEL INTO HEAVEN

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Messages of comfort and condolences for Hannah's family may be expressed via the condolences link on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin Children's Hospital Temple Street.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The death has occurred of Maura Long (née Butler)
Vinesgrove, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny, R95 X68D

Vinesgrove, Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny formerly of Skelpstown, Mooncoin and Piltown.

Peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hosptial, Dublin on Sunday, 24th July 2022.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, son Conor, daughters Gemma and Kathy, Parents Ned and Mary Butler, sisters Kate (Foley), Gráinne and Sinead, brother Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Maura Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (R95 X68D) on Wednesday, 27th July from 3pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Leonard's Church, Dunnamaggin on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by removal to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for Cremation Service at 3pm. 

House Private Please on Thursday morning please.

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of Ned Naddy
Ashville, Kilmacshane, Inistioge, Kilkenny, R95 N258

Ashville, Kilmacshane, Inistioge.

Ned is predeceased by his loving wife Maura, parents Jim and Sarah, sister Breda and brother Martin.

He will be sadly missed by his devoted children Deirdre, Gráinne, Fergal and Eamonn, brothers Bill and John, sister-in-law Brede, daughters-in-law Áine and Grace, son-in-law Jason, grandchildren and his beloved dog Jenny.

Extended family relatives and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (R95 N258) on Wednesday (27th July) from 2pm concluding at 8pm. (Rosary at 6pm).

Funeral arriving to St. Colmcille's Church, Inistioge, for 11am funeral Mass on Thursday (28th July) with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.

Ned's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: inistiogeparish.ie/webcam

Messages of condolence for the Naddy family can be left on RIP.ie.

The death has occurred of Mary Rudkins (née Coady)
Gathabaun, Kilkenny, E41 YE94

Mary died peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick. She will be sadly missed by her children Margaret, Richard and Veronica, daughter in law Jennifer, sons in law Brendan and Angelo. Grandchildren Rachel, Anthony, Patrick, Richard, Meghan, David, Gerry, Michael, Patricia and great-grandchildren Eli, Aphra, Jude, Florence and Danny.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Wednesday with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in Gathabaun Church at 3pm. Burial afterwards at St Lachtain's Cemetery, Freshford.

REST IN PEACE

