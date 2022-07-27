Search

27 Jul 2022

Bank of Ireland launches new paternity leave policy

KILKENNY

Joanne Healy, Head of Group Employee Relations, Bank of Ireland; Matt Elliott, Chief People Officer, Bank of Ireland; and Emer Kenna, Co-Chair, Bank of Ireland I&D Parents and Carers Network

Kilkenny People

27 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Bank of Ireland has today launched an improved policy supporting its colleagues to combine work and family life through paternity leave.

The new policy triples the Bank’s current paid paternity leave from two to six weeks and is open to all colleagues.

Under the new policy, an employee whose partner is having a baby, adopts a child or becomes a parent through surrogacy, or who is the parent of a donor-conceived child, will have the flexibility to take six weeks of paid leave, within the first six months of the child’s life. As well as the father of the child, the spouse, civil partner or cohabitant of the mother of the child is also considered a relevant parent.

Bank of Ireland has introduced the new policy to recognise the need for a relevant parent to bond with their new-born or newly placed child in circumstances where they are not entitled to adoptive or maternity leave.

