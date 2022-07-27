Kilkenny commuters impacted by morning rail disruption

Disruptions to the rail service this morning meant that Kilkenny passengers faced a lengthy journey delay.
The 07:50 Waterford to Dublin Heuston service had to be stopped at Muine Bheag (Bagenalstown) station due to a technical issue on-board.
The service was delayed by eighty minutes due to the issue, according to Irish Rail.
The delay also had knock-on effects for all the subsequent stops on the line during the busy morning commuter period.
