Secret Garden exhibition opens this Sunday in Thomastown

Artists Jade and Blaise Butler
The Secret Garden art exhibition will open this Sunday and will run until August 20.
The exhibition, which will feature over 100 artists, will be open daily from 11am to 6pm at the Grennan Mill. The Kilkenny Art Gallery has again joined forces with The Berkeley Gallery at the mill to present a collection of paintings and sculpture from some of Ireland's long established as well as emerging artists.
This year also sees the inaugural National Open Submission show . Artists from all over Ireland were invited to submit work and the result is a collection of truly amazing art from painters and sculptors from all regions of the country, many of whom have never exhibited in Kilkenny before.
Newstalk broadcaster, Kieran Cuddihy will open the exhibition at 3pm this Sunday.
Admission is free. To locate the mill use the eircode R95 CF62
