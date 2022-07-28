Search

28 Jul 2022

Kilkenny v Galway- Main Camogie Talking Points

Kilkenny 1-13 Galway 0-12

Kilkenny v Galway- Main Camogie Talking Points

Kilkenny's Aoife Norris saves a penalty. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

28 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

KEY PLAYER
Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)
Grace Walsh, Laura Murphy, Michelle Teehan and Julianne Malone all put in stellar displays for the Cats but Kilkenny would never have been in a winning position if it weren’t for their goalkeeper. Aoife Norris was superb between the sticks for the winners as she produced up to three fantastic saves including stopping a penalty that would have seen her side trail by five points at that stage.


TURNING POINT
Norris’s penalty save was certainly crucial but arguably even more important was Laura Murphy’s expertly taken goal at the beginning of the second half. The O’Loughlin Gaels youngster raced onto a pass from Katie Power and while an easy point was on, the win back took her chance at goal and the sliotar found it’s way into the bottom corner of the Galway net. In essence, the goal helped Kilkenny turn the tide and there was no looking back from that point on as they dominated the rest of the contest.


TALKING POINT
Not for the first time, this Kilkenny side produced a fantastic performance somewhat against the odds. The team has coped brilliantly without the injured sisterly duo of Aoife and Kellyanne Doyle as well as the departed Collette Dormer, Meighan Farrell and Davina Tobin. A new crop of younger players have really made their mark on the side while the return of Julianne Malone has also resulted in a bigger scoring potential up front to take the load off the likes of Denise Gaule, Miriam Walsh and Katie Nolan.


WHAT NOW?
Kilkenny advance to their fourth All-Ireland final in five years as they look to win a first title since 2020 with Cork providing the opposition on Sunday, August 7.


ATTENDANCE
3,382

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media