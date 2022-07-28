Search

28 Jul 2022

Bolt electric bikes make their debut on Kilkenny streets

Modern e-bikes arrive in the medieval city

Bolt electric bike

The Bolt electric bike that will take to Kilkenny streets in a new transport initiative

Reporter:

Roche RoseMary

28 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Bolt, the European mobility champion, is launching a pilot electric bike scheme in Kilkenny, with 80 bikes taking to the streets of the South-Eastern town.


Today Thursday, July 28 at Kilkenny castle, Bolt will launch with Kilkenny County Council their e-bike scheme. Attended by Minister Malcolm Noonan, John Paul Phelan TD, Caoithearleach of Kilkenny Co Co, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick and Cllr David Fitzgerald, the initiative will welcome modern electric bikes to Kilkenny's historic streets. 

Bolt offers micromobility services in more than 200 cities across 20 countries in Europe and is the largest scooter provider in Europe. Bolt is the European super-app that has 100 million customers in 45 countries and over 400 cities across Europe and Africa. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case, including ride-hailing, shared cars and scooters, and food and grocery delivery.

