Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill, Ballyragget to mark bicentenary

Mass at Ballyouskill
The Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill in the parish of Ballyragget, this year is celebrating the bicentenary of its church and Faith Community.
To mark this occasion, all are invited to a concelebrated mass on Sunday, August 7 at 3pm. The main celebrant will be Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory Denis Nulty.
There will be refreshments afterwards. A cemetery mass will take place the evening before -Saturday, August 6 at 6.30pm.
