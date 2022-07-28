Kilkenny sport and leisure facility to receive substantial loan

Kilkenny County Council have agreed to lend €130,000 to The Watershed in Kilkenny City.
The decision was made at this week's full sitting of Kilkenny County Council.
The funds were sought to install solar panels and reduce the cost of electricity.
Cllr Martin Brett proposed granting the loan, stating that the solar panels will lead to 'significant savings'.
That proposal was seconded by Cllr John Coonan, who described The Watershed as 'a wonderful asset'.
The loan will be made repayable over a period of three years.
The Watershed is operated by a limited company, Kilkenny Local Authorities Leisure Complex Limited, which is wholly owned by Kilkenny Local Authority.
It was conceived, planned, funded and developed jointly by Kilkenny Borough Council and Kilkenny County Council with grant aiding from the Dept. Of Transport, Tourism and Sport.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.