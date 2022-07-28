Search

28 Jul 2022

Kilkenny sport and leisure facility to receive substantial loan

Kilkenny sports and leisure facility to receive €130,000 loan from Kilkenny County Council

Christopher Dunne

28 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny County Council have agreed to lend €130,000 to The Watershed in Kilkenny City.

The decision was made at this week's full sitting of Kilkenny County Council.

The funds were sought to install solar panels and reduce the cost of electricity.

Cllr Martin Brett proposed granting the loan, stating that the solar panels will lead to 'significant savings'.

That proposal was seconded by Cllr John Coonan, who described The Watershed as 'a wonderful asset'.

The loan will be made repayable over a period of three years.

The Watershed is operated by a limited company, Kilkenny Local Authorities Leisure Complex Limited, which is wholly owned by Kilkenny Local Authority. 

It was conceived, planned, funded and developed jointly by Kilkenny Borough Council and Kilkenny County Council with grant aiding from the Dept. Of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

