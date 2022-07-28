O’Loughlin’s grab minor joy over the ’Bridge

Goals win games and that was the case when Bennettsbridge welcomed O’Loughlins Gaels for round 11 of the Minor A league recently.

With a strong breeze in the first half it was the visiting team who dominated the midfield and they took the early lead with some superb points from play with their accurate passing and forwards shooting from all angles.

The O’Loughlin’s goal in the first half was again the result of link up play from midfield to the full forward who’s shot took a hard bounce in the square and deceived the Bridge keeper leading to the opening goal of the game.

Not to be outdone, Bennettsbridge had some great running by Timmy Kelly from a roving forward position which saw the hosts right back into the game with a well taken goal but it was the visitors holding the advantage at half time by two points.

The second half was much the same with the O’Loughlin’s midfield pushing more into attack and linking well with their forwards and putting huge pressure on the Bridge full back line.

It was a one on one save from Alex O’Farrell in the goal that kept the ’Bridge in the game but only for a short period of time.

Relentless pressure and some tiring defenders led to two goals from the unmarked O’Loughlin’s forwards as they pushed ahead on the scoreboard.

With no goal threat from coming from the Bridge in the second half they had to rely on scores from play and the ever accurate James Hughes from frees to just keep in the game but they never looked like getting enough scores to reduce the deficit and O’Loughlin’s ran out the deserved winners on the night.

Both sides remain near the bottom of the Roinn A table as the league nears its conclusion and they will be hoping for improved fortunes when the Championship kicks off in the next few weeks.