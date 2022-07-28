New gym planned for Kilkenny

The proposed new gym building (left) on Green Street, Kilkenny
There are plans for a new gymnasium and fitness facility on Green Street in Kilkenny City.
The plans propose the change of use of an existing building on the site.
The proposed gym will utilize the existing ground floor area and a mezzanine area will be installed.
The installation of male & female changing rooms, toilets, showers and associated works are all included in the plans.
Plans for this new gymnasium and fitness facility were submitted back in May.
The submitter of the plans, Yourfitness Ltd, recently provided further information to the local authority and a final decision is due soon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.