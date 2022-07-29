Family members accused of animal cruelty - Kilkenny Live

Three family members have been accused of animal cruelty and are due before Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Garda John O’Halloran gave evidence at Kilkenny District Court of how he served a book of evidence on Michael Carthy senior, Mallardstown, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that the DPP had directed prosecution on indictment in relation to 16 counts of animal cruelty contrary to section 12 (1) (a) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act. It is alleged that the offences took place at Mallardstown, Callan, Co Kilkenny on November 30, 2020.

The DPP directed on March 11 that the defendant be sent forward to the current sittings of Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Thomas Carthy, Mallardstown, Callan, Co Kilkenny also appeared before Kilkenny District Court and was served a book of evidence.

Sgt O’Connor said that there were 11 counts before the court contrary to section 12 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act and one count contrary to section 46 (1) (a) of the same Act. Matters were sent forward to the current sittings of Kilkenny Circuit Court.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place at Mallardstown, Callan, Co Kilkenny on November 30, 2021.

William Carthy, Mallardstown, Callan, County Kilkenny also appeared in court and was also served with a book of evidence in relation to nine offences contrary to section 12 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Mallardstown, Callan, Co Kilkenny on November 30, 2021. Matters were sent forward to the current sittings of Kilkenny Circuit Court.