Popular rally to take place from tomorrow - Kilkenny Live

29 Jul 2022

To date the event has raised over €120,000 for charity

Inistioge rally to take place this August bank holiday weekend

Lucy Rothwell presents the Leslie Rothwell Memorial Trophy to Con O'Mahony, Kilkenny Motor Club, with John Madden, National President of the Irish Vintage Society at the rally in 2019

Reporter:

Mary Cody

29 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Preparations are now well underway for the 28th Annual Inistioge Vintage Rally which will  take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

It's always a great day out for all the  family in the picturesque village along the banks of the River Nore. 

Thanks to local support in 2019 we managed to present over €5000 to local causes. The event starts on Saturday July 30, with the arrival in Inistioge at approximately 6pm of the Slievenamon Vintage Tractor Club Road Run. 

On Sunday July 31, for the vintage enthusiast, there will be vintage cars, tractors, motorbikes, classic Japanese cars, vintage threshing, stationary engines and farm  implement displays. There will also be live music with tea, coffee, sandwiches and fast food available. 

For the family there will be a dog show, face painting, camogie and hurling matches, ice cream van, play in the straw bales, along with quality stalls. 

Additionally, a raffle will take place (prizes include vouchers & spot prizes) with the  proceeds donated to local charities and organisations.The Inistioge Vintage Rally is run on a voluntary basis every August bank holiday weekend, with proceeds passed on to charitable causes in our community.

To date, the local  committee has contributed in excess of €120,000 to various charities such as St. Vincent de  Paul, Alzheimer's Day Care, Irish Cancer Society, Irish Guide Dogs, Cancer-Screening Units as  well as numerous local clubs and causes. 

