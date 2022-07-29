'Where do we start?' - Vehicle seized and impounded in Kilkenny due to numerous offences

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Kilkenny seized and impounded a vehicle in Kilkenny city yesterday after noticing a number of motoring offences.
In a post on social media, gardaí stated 'where do we start?' before listing out all the offences committed.
First of all, the driver was was on a learner permit and had no qualified driver with them or 'L' plates on the car.
Secondly, both the NCT and tax had expired back in 2019.
The driver also had no evidence of insurance and the vehicle also had two bald tyres (click next above to see one).
The vehicle was subsequently seized and impounded.
