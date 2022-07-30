Garda appeal for information following thefts

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investing a number of thefts in recent days and are appealing to the public for information.
Two loading ramps were stolen from a garden in Ballyquirke, Gowran between July 4 and 28. The ramps are made of aluminium. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Meanwhile gardaí in Thomastown are investigating the theft of cash from a van that was parked on roadside at Mill Road, Inistioge. The theft occurred between 9pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday 26th. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those times to contact Thomastown Garda Station.
